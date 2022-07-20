New market wing cultural space at City Hall to re-open

The new Market Wing Cultural Space at City Hall is set to re-open in July.

A free, fun, and enriching experience, the market features exhibitions and programs that combine history and the arts to highlight Kingston, and explore a diverse range of histories, stories, and ideas relevant to residents.

Residents can experience the new wing Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m., starting July 26.

Visitors can discover exhibitions that first opened in 2020, including the remount of the popular Ontario Street: Brewers, Bakers, and Boiler Makers, 1830-1970, previously presented at the PumpHouse Museum. A second exhibition, Then & Now, is a temporary installation that highlights the work of Kingston-based artists who have been asked to respond to a selection of historic images of Kingston.

The Market Wing Cultural Space is on the first floor of City Hall and can be accessed through the Heritage Resource Centre.

The space is self-guided and visitors are invited to enjoy the exhibitions at their own pace.

Admission is free.