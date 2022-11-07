New members elected to Kemptville Hospital Foundation Board of Directors

The Kemptville District Hospital Foundation Board of Directors has welcomed two new members, elected at its most recent Annual General Meeting on September 29, 2022.

"I am pleased to welcome Chris Lang and Deborah Girard to the Foundation Board of Directors and look forward to the vision and leadership they will bring to the Foundation," says Board Chair, Margret Norenberg. "Mr. Lang and Ms. Girard will be great additions to the Foundation Board, as the Foundation plans to launch a major campaign in 2023, to raise funds to purchase a new CT scan for KDH."

The Kemptville District Hospital Foundation is managed by a dedicated and compassionate group of volunteers from Kemptville and surrounding areas. Their newly elected members continue that trend.

Chris Lang was raised in Oxford Mills, ON and attended the University of Toronto, where he completed his BSc in Physical Therapy. Chris worked as a Physical Therapist in the Toronto area until 1998, then relocated back to Osgoode where he and his wife raised their two children.

After becoming a partner in his physiotherapy clinic and owning and operating it for 22 years, Mr. Lang sold his practice and stepped away from management responsibilities. Lang does, however, continue to practice 3 days a week. Additionally, Chris has teamed up with a good friend and they have become the new owners of the Sport Clips franchise in Kemptville.

Lang says the Kemptville Hospital has been an important place his family and his community in Osgoode. He says he looks forward to working with the Foundation Board on raising funds for important initiatives such as the new CT scan.

Deborah Girard is the President and co-owner of Good Night Bed Company. She and her husband Tim bring more than 10 years of experience in the mattress industry and have built a successful business in Kemptville.

Girard says she is passionate about her community and is delighted to be joining the Kemptville District Hospital Foundation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray