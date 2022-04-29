iHeartRadio
New OVTA Board of Directors appointed for 2022/2023

The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association has appointed a new Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 term. 

The new board ranges of representatives from various sectors of the local tourism industry as well as appointed municipal representatives. 

Members of the board are as follows: 

  • Marc Bru, Square Timber Brewing
  • Victoria Charbonneau, Town of Renfrew
  • Chris Hinsperger, Bonnechere Caves
  • Meghan James, Somewhere Inn, Calabogie
  • Beth Kennedy, Placemaking Design
  • Chris Melmoth, Algonquin College Pembroke
  • Angela Siebarth, Champlain Trail Museum
  • Tom Sidney, Maple Ridge Inn B&B
  • Stefani Van Wijk, Madawaska Kanu Centre
  • Rachel Worth-Cappell, Braiding Rivers
  • Mayor David Bennett, Horton Township (appointed by Renfrew County Council)
  • Mayor Brian Hunt, Greater Madawaska Township (appointed by Renfrew County Council)
  • Elijah McKeown, City of Pembroke (appointed by Pembroke City Council)

The names were appointed at its virtual Annual General Meeting on April 26. 

A new president and vice president will be elected at the first meeting of the board on May 16. 

