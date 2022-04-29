New OVTA Board of Directors appointed for 2022/2023

The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association has appointed a new Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 term.

The new board ranges of representatives from various sectors of the local tourism industry as well as appointed municipal representatives.

Members of the board are as follows:

Marc Bru, Square Timber Brewing

Victoria Charbonneau, Town of Renfrew

Chris Hinsperger, Bonnechere Caves

Meghan James, Somewhere Inn, Calabogie

Beth Kennedy, Placemaking Design

Chris Melmoth, Algonquin College Pembroke

Angela Siebarth, Champlain Trail Museum

Tom Sidney, Maple Ridge Inn B&B

Stefani Van Wijk, Madawaska Kanu Centre

Rachel Worth-Cappell, Braiding Rivers

Mayor David Bennett, Horton Township (appointed by Renfrew County Council)

Mayor Brian Hunt, Greater Madawaska Township (appointed by Renfrew County Council)

Elijah McKeown, City of Pembroke (appointed by Pembroke City Council)

The names were appointed at its virtual Annual General Meeting on April 26.

A new president and vice president will be elected at the first meeting of the board on May 16.