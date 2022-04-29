New OVTA Board of Directors appointed for 2022/2023
The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association has appointed a new Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 term.
The new board ranges of representatives from various sectors of the local tourism industry as well as appointed municipal representatives.
Members of the board are as follows:
- Marc Bru, Square Timber Brewing
- Victoria Charbonneau, Town of Renfrew
- Chris Hinsperger, Bonnechere Caves
- Meghan James, Somewhere Inn, Calabogie
- Beth Kennedy, Placemaking Design
- Chris Melmoth, Algonquin College Pembroke
- Angela Siebarth, Champlain Trail Museum
- Tom Sidney, Maple Ridge Inn B&B
- Stefani Van Wijk, Madawaska Kanu Centre
- Rachel Worth-Cappell, Braiding Rivers
- Mayor David Bennett, Horton Township (appointed by Renfrew County Council)
- Mayor Brian Hunt, Greater Madawaska Township (appointed by Renfrew County Council)
- Elijah McKeown, City of Pembroke (appointed by Pembroke City Council)
The names were appointed at its virtual Annual General Meeting on April 26.
A new president and vice president will be elected at the first meeting of the board on May 16.