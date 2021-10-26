New Policies for Visitors at the Brockville General Hospital

A change in the visiting policy is coming to the Brockville General Hospital in a move that will allow more people to visit friends and loved ones at the facility.

Visitors will still be required to pass a COVID-19 screening, wear masks, and practice social distancing. There will also be a limit of one hour per visit to facilitate visitors for each patient.

"If you're fully vaccinated you can come in," says Brockville General Hospital President and CEO Nick Vlacholias. "It's all going to be dependent on how busy we are and how many people are in the building."

Under the new policy, each patient admitted to the hospital may have one scheduled visitor per day. Patients in palliative care may be permitted more but can only have a maximum of two visitors at any given time.