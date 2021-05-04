New Prescott arena to be named after Canadian figure skater Alaine Chartrand

The new arena and community centre being built in Prescott will be named after Canadian figure skater Alaine Chartrand.

Chartrand, a Prescott native, is a two time Canadian national champion in figure skating.

Judi Baril, co-chair of the Prescott Recreational Centre fundraising committee, tells the Bruce Wylie Show that Chartrand’s grandparents purchased the naming rights for the new arena. Baril says the building will be called the “Alaine Chartrand Arena”.

“We’re just over the moon excited as are her grandparents and is Alaine” said Baril. “(Alaine) found out on Friday night that they were doing that for her. She is very pleased.”

Baril says the acquisition of the naming rights gets the arena closer to its fundraising goal of $3.2 million dollars. She says so far they have reached $2.9 million dollars.

Baril says she hopes the new arena will be built by the end of 2022.