New Program in Eastern Ontario aims at helping Entrepreneurs

Candian business experts at Mashup Labs are bringing their virtual programs to Brockville, and Leeds Grenville.

Three Community Futures Development Corporations (CFDCs) have teamed up to make a successful business support program available to people in Eastern Ontario, giving aspiring entrepreneurs free access to a new kind of support, guidance, and mentorship they need to start and grow businesses in our communities.

CDFCs from the three regions have teamed up to bring the Mashup Lab Virtual Business Incubator to their regions.

The hands-on program connects those looking to start and grow their business with those who've been successful in a similar industry. The free program also offers business and financial guidance, education on what goes into a business, marketing strategies, and 1-on-1 coaching.

"In just the last 36 months we’ve helped aspiring entrepreneurs start and grow well over 200 businesses in over 180 communities throughout rural Canada & rural America, and that number continues to grow every month" says Andrew Button, Founder & CEO of Mashup Lab. "We’ve discovered that there is a deep well of untapped entrepreneurial talent sitting ‘on the sidelines' in every rural region we’ve launched our Virtual Business Incubator, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with three economic development leaders in this region to make this opportunity available in Eastern Ontario for the first time."

Applications for the program are now being accepted through the website https://mashuplab.ca/easternontario/ . Space is limited, so those interested in taking advantage of this opportunity are encouraged to apply early.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink