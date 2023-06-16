New StoryWalk exhibit coming to The Point Park in Sydenham

South Frontenac Township has installed a new StoryWalk exhibit at The Point Park in Sydenham. It will be a permanent exhibit with stories changing monthly, made possible by a partnership with Frontenac Arch Biosphere Network.

The Township explains that StoryWalks is a fun, outdoor literacy activity that encourages reading, and physical activity and helps people connect with nature. Individual pages of a story are placed in display cases throughout the park. The stories may include actions or physical directions such as "hop like a bunny to the next page" to encourage people to engage with the story and be active.

The official opening of the StoryWalk will take place on June 21st, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. to coincide with National Indigenous Peoples Day. The first book on display is "It's a Mitig" by Bridget George, an Anishinaabe author from the shore of Lake Huron in the First Nations community of Kettle and Stony Point. The story will stay up for several weeks through Canada Day celebrations. Township staff will be at The Point Park on June 21st from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to answer questions from the public about the display.

"We have some beautiful parks in South Frontenac, many with scenic beaches on lakes, and what we're starting to see is the transformation of some of our signature parks into destination parks," says Tim Laprade, Manager of Recreation and Facilities for South Frontenac. "The StoryWalk installation at The Point Park in Sydenham is another unique feature that will attract visitors to The Point and help people connect with nature and enhance their park experience."

Frontenac Arch Biosphere has installed StoryWalks in several public places throughout the region. Stories will reflect the natural surroundings, and when possible, feature local authors and illustrators.

The StoryWalk is free for everyone and is the perfect opportunity to support literacy, get active, and connect with nature all while celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The installation is being completed this week. For more information on the project, email recsupport@southfrontenac.net.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray