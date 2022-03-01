New student trustees for UCDSB elected

The Upper Canada District School Board has elected its new student trustees for the upcoming school year.

The annual student trustee election was held virtually on Friday.

Those elected were Olivia Pereira from North Dundas District High School and Janevra Pier from Gananoque Secondary School.

"I am thrilled to be able to support and advocate for student voices during this pivotal moment in our lives," said Pier in a press release.

"I'm so grateful to have been given this opportunity by this year's student senators and to be able to work with a group of such talented people," added Pereira. "I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together next year!"

Pereira and Pier's term of office will run from August 1st, 2022 to July 31st, 2023.

They take over for current student trustees Eshal Ali and Bradford Ward.

An honorarium of $2,500 is provided to each student at the end of their term of office.