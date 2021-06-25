New Superintendent of Human Resources at UCDSB

The Upper Canada District School Board has announced it's new Superintendent of Human Resources.

The school board says Chad Brownlee will take over the role as of August 3rd.

In a press release, the UCDSB says Brownlee served as a human resources specialist for the board and has over 15 years of experience as a principal and vice principal.

"I've been fortunate to experience a range of opportunities within the UCDSB that are centered on the student experience and overall well-being for our school board," Brownlee said in a statement. "I am honoured to begin this position for the upcoming school year and will continue to work hard with the goal to have a positive and meaningful impact on our students and staff."

Brownlee takes over for Ron Ferguson, who is set to become the school board's Director of Education and Secretary of the Board as of July 1st.