New toy bins come to KFPL's rural branches

Get ready for more fun at many of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library's rural branches. New toy bins are now in Arden, Mountain Grove, Parham, and Sharbot Lake.

Thanks to the Sarah Badgley Literacy Fund for Rural Ontario Children, KFPL received $500 to develop themed toy bins for it's rural locations.

Research shows that play is essential to a child's development. Playing allows children more opportunities to develop cognitively, physically, socially, and emotionally. Providing quality toys for children also allows parents to see the library as a social play destination.

“We know that play is critical for all kids, everywhere, and that many children have faced barriers to this important aspect of their development during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brianne Peters, Librarian, Children’s Services. “We are eager to increase access to play for all of our patrons so kids in Kingston Frontenac can thrive.”

KFPL bought the toys from a locally owned Kingston store, The Rocking Horse, including vehicles, blocks, and finger puppets.

Dr. Kerry Badgley and Sue Badgley established the Sarah Badgley Literacy Fund for Rural Ontario Children in 2002 in memory of their daughter.

Since its inception, more than 75 Ontario public libraries have received grants from the fund, administered through the Ontario Library Association.