New transit system coming to four South Grenville municipalities

Augusta Township, the City of Brockville, the Town of Prescott, and the Township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal have announced a new partnership to bring transit to the area.

The bus route, named the River Route, will take commuters to popular workplaces in those areas in a 2-hour loop, six times per weekday, from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"It's really exciting to be able to finally do this." Prescott Mayor Brett Todd told the Bruce Wylie Show.

"We do have a lot of people in the area that don't have easy access to cars. When you don't have a vehicle in our area you can be pretty isolated. We are really hoping that this brings us all together more, helps our economy, and just helps residents overall get around."

Some stops are located near large employment areas such as Invista, Giant Tiger Distribution Centre, and Ingredion Canada. Other stops include the Canada Post in Maitland, Prescott's Independent Grocer and Canadian Tire, and the Village Square Mall in Cardinal.

Todd says the stops are strategically located.

"We are trying to make it an easy route to use for people that are travelling back and forth within the area, whether it be for shopping or medical appointments, and of course helping people get to their jobs."

The 6-month pilot project is funded in part by the Eastern Ontario Leadership Council.

The project will be closely monitored over those six months.

If it's deemed that the transit system is financially sustainable for the partnering municipalities, there is a possibility that the system could expand it's operating hours, frequency of stops, or add weekend runs.

One ticket for the River Route costs $5. Books of 10 tickets can be purchased for $40.

Riders who are taking the bus into Brockville will be able to transfer onto the regular transit system for no additional cost. However, a River Route ticket will be required if transferring from the Brockville transit system.

A media launch event will take place August 27th at 11:30 a.m. The official launch of the new transit system will take place August 30th.