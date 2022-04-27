New transportation exhibit at Pumphouse Museum

A new museum exhibit lets you explore 400 hundred years of transportation in Kingston.

Everything from canoes to modern day electric buses are on display at the Pumphouse Museum.

Curator Jessika Moore says it uses photographs, interactive maps and displays to create an overview of how getting around has progressed in the city.

"I'd also have a really fun time learning some of the history bits but also reminicsing maybe about some of those things that they have maybe forgotten about if they have lived and grew up in Kingston." Moore told CTV News Ottawa.

"Children will also really enjoy the interactivity of this exhibit because there is so much to touch and look at. It's also a really fun colourful space."

The exhibit is on until the fall.



With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson

