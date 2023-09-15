A civilian Victim Specialist (VS) has recently joined the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

UOV OPP explains that Jacqueline Pearson commenced her role as the UOV OPP VS in August 2023. Pearson comes to the position with a degree in Criminology and a specialization in Women in Gender Studies from Carleton University. Pearson also possesses a graduate certificate in Victimology from Algonquin College. Additionally, she has eight years of work experience in the Criminal Justice field and recently held the position of Case Manager in the Victim Support Unit of the Ottawa Police Service.

The purpose of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Victim Specialist Program is to ensure victims involved with investigations by the OPP have access to the rights and assistance to which they are entitled under the law. The program aims to facilitate effective communication and information, and set clear expectations, ensuring victims/survivors are provided the appropriate assistance to understand and participate throughout the investigative process and criminal justice system. The dedicated police-based program is separate and distinct from community-based programs that offer victim services. The program is governed by the Framework for an OPP Victim-Centred Approach.

UOV OPP Detachment Commander Steph Neufeld stated, "Providing assistance to victims remains a priority for the UOV OPP. Not only does the VS position further improve on this need, its launch will form one of the cornerstones of our community safety and well-being plan."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray