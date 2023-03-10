New waste collection schedule for Petawawa, Pembroke, Laurentian Valley

The 2023/2024 Collection Schedules are being mailed out the week of March 20 to residents in Petawawa, Pembroke and Laurentian Valley. The annual calendar, distributed by the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre on behalf of the Municipalities, outlines collection days for waste, recycling and green carts as well as special collections such as leaf and yard waste and spring and fall large item collection.

The collection schedules begin April 1st. The layout and design of the schedules are the same as in previous years. Residents are encouraged to review the calendar to ensure they are meeting all the requirements when setting material at the curb or roadside for collection. The sorting guide, located inside the schedule, contains important information on recycling, composting and garbage.

"When residents are reviewing the sorting guide on the inside of the collection schedule, they may notice one program change." Comments John Felix, Director of Public Works for the Town of Petawawa. "Additional lightbulbs such as LED and incandescent no longer belong in the garbage. They can be dropped off at the Waste Recovery Centre's Hazardous Waste Depot or at one of the Environmental Days in May or June."

The collection schedules include the following features to assist residents in participating in the local waste management programs:

- 12-month calendar outlining collection days using symbols.

- A map to determine collection days.

- Outlining what is accepted in the yellow bin, green cart, blue box and garbage.

- Set-out requirements such as clearance around the green cart, weight and size limits of material and proper placement of collection containers.

- Details on special pick-ups such as leaf & yard waste and large item collection.

- Information on electronic and hazardous waste including the 2023 Environmental Days.

The Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre says that copies of the schedules will be delivered by March 31st. They can also be downloaded online at www.ovwrc.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray