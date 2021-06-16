New way to cancel COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Renfrew County

If you need to cancel your COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Renfrew County, there is a new way to do so.

Residents can access the new COVID-19 vaccination cancellation page through the registration link found on RCDHU's COVID-19 vaccine rollout page.

You are asked to submit your name, the date and time of your appointment, and the other fields requested. The appointment will be cancelled.

You can still cancel your appointment through the the original vaccination appointment email or call the RCDHU at 613-732-3629, ext. 203.

More information can be found at their website.