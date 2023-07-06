NGDHS student awarded University of Guelph's most prestigious scholarship

A North Grenville District High School (NGDHS) graduate is headed to the University of Guelph on a four-year scholarship thanks to her volunteer work, her voice on two school committees, and her good grades.

Grade 12 student Eli Batchelor was awarded the President's Scholarship, the most prestigious entrance scholarship offered by the university, for a total of $42,500 and will be studying for her Bachelor in Bio-Resource Management (BBRM) and majoring in Environmental Management.

Batchelor also received the James and Shirley MacDonald Entrance Scholarship for $2,500, awarded to a student majoring in Environmental Management with the highest admission average, and the O.A.C. '49 BBRM Environmental Entrance Scholarship of $3,250, given to two students with a minimum 75 percent admission average who have 'demonstrated extracurricular volunteer experience in the environmental or agriculture and food industries.'

"When I was about nine years old, I had a moment where I realized my purpose is to help people and to make the world better," Batchelor said. "I've been running with that ever since. It's very personal to me and I'm very passionate about it."

Batchelor held seats on the NGDHS Student Senate and the UCDSB Equity and Inclusion Committee, where she helped raise the student voice on multiple issues, including mental health. She is also on the North Grenville Mayor's Youth Advisory, giving a youth perspective for students living in the community.

In 2021, Batchelor spread awareness about the presence of human trafficking within the Leeds and Grenville area, launching the Hidden World Project. This was a human trafficking awareness initiative that helps educate others on how to recognize luring.

"I'm now working with this organization, One Child, which focuses on the sexual exploitation of children and child sex trafficking. It really hit close to home how young the victims often are - around 13 - and that's very important to high schools and it should be something we are talking about," Batchelor said.

Batchelor explained that the BBRM program is an interdisciplinary study between science and business, which she says is a perfect fit, being passionate about both. "When it comes to the climate crisis, I want to be someone that can recognize both sides of the issue and have the understanding and knowledge to develop an action plan."

As she looks forward to the next four years, she offered up some advice for the next round of high school students. "Focus on what you feel genuinely passionate about. Explore what that is, explore your interests, especially when you are in your first couple years," Batchelor said. "It took me until grade 10 for that to really fall into place for me. Volunteering does pay off if you keep at it."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray