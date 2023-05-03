NHL legend Larry Robinson special guest at Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament

The United Way of Leeds and Grenville and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario have announced NHL Hockey Hall of Fame, Larry Robinson as a special guest for the Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.

Robinson is known as one of the greatest Canadiens and the best Canadiens' defenceman ever. He has won 10 Stanley Cups, six as a player, three as a coach and one in his current role with the St. Louis Blues. Nicknamed Big Bird for his size, he has won two Norris Trophies and was a first, or second-team, all-star six times. His first Norris Trophy was awarded in the 76-77 season, which he finished with 19 goals and 85 points. The following season, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff's most valuable player. In 1980, Robinson won his second Norris Trophy.

During his 17 years with Montreal and three with the Los Angeles Kings, not once did either team fail to make the playoffs. Robinson was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1995. In 2007, his number 19 was retired in Montreal. Robinson was born in Winchester, Ontario and was raised on a farm in Marvelville. He is a senior consultant to hockey operations for the St. Louis Blues.

"We are extremely excited and proud to have one of Canada's hockey legends join us for this important event for our community," said Trish Buote, United Way Executive Director. "Larry has done so many things to support local charities in our area. We can't thank him enough for joining us and helping us raise funds for those most in need."

Robinson regularly lends his efforts to raising money for worthwhile causes through polo and other endeavours.

Rob Adams, CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario said: "We are thrilled that Larry has chosen to support this event and our community. It speaks to his commitment to charitable work as well as his understanding of community needs. Larry is known for raising money for good causes and I think his support for social and health-based programs demonstrates just how important these are."

The Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament is an event of the United Way Leeds and Grenville and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario. All money raised will go directly into programs offered locally, ensuring that our community continues to receive support and programming provided by both charities.

The late MP Gord Brown's family says they are extremely happy to support this year's golf tournament and are proud to continue Gord's legacy of giving back to the community. Adding that participating in, or sponsoring this event is a way to make Gord's vision possible.

The tournament will be taking place on Wednesday, August 14th, 2023. Golfers of all levels can support the worthy cause and enjoy the beautiful Smuggler's Glen Golf Course and have the opportunity to golf with a famous sports personality or two.

Space is filling up fast. To register a team online please visit: http://united-way-leeds-grenville.square.site/ Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For information, please visit the YMCA website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray