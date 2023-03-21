Nine charged in serious west end assault

Kingston Police Service say they would like to sincerely thank members of the community and witnesses who stepped forward to provide information to the investigative team, in relation to the serious assault that occurred on March 10th, 2023 in the area of 945 Gardiners Road. Police say that in total nine individuals have been charged by detectives in relation to this incident.

Police say 18-year-old, Seth Snyder-Stokes was charged with assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault, and failing to comply with a previous release order prohibiting him from being on the property at 945 Gardiners Road.

A total of eight young offenders, ranging in age from 13-17 years old, were charged with assault. Their identities are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Some of the youth were additionally charged with assault with a weapon, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence. One of the youths was charged with failing to comply with a Youth Probation Order condition that prohibited him from being on the property at 945 Gardiners Road. Police say this youth was remanded into custody along with the 18-year-old. The remaining youths were released on undertakings with conditions and a future court date.

Kingston Police also confirm that the victim, in this incident, was attacked under the belief that he was involved in a previous altercation with some of the accused parties. The investigation confirmed that the victim had no previous dealings or affiliations with any of the accused parties and that he was mistakenly identified as such. Finally, Kingston Police would like the public to be made aware that assaults on any member of our community will be taken seriously and will be treated as a top priority.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray