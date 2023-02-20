Nine charges laid following traffic stop in Pembroke

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged a male after conducting a traffic stop in the City of Pembroke.

Police report that the stop took place on February 15th, 2023 at approximately 12:00 p.m. officers conducted the stop on Bennett Street. Officers say that during the stop, the male driver was identified as 35-year-old Pembroke resident Corey Popkie. The vehicle was searched where a quantity of illegal drugs was located. As a result of the drug seizure and outstanding charges. He is facing the following charges:

- Fraud Under $5000 - four counts

- Obtaining by False Pretence - four counts

- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking - two counts



Police say the accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on March 28th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray