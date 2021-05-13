Nine new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

KINGSTON, ONT -- KFL&A Public Health is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Seven new variants of concern have also been identified.

Known active cases in the region did go down, it's now at 124.

Hospitalizations did go up, five people are now in hospital with the virus, two of them are in the intensive care unit, one of them is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 47 percent of the population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.