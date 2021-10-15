iHeartRadio
Nine new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases in the region has gone up, it's now at 49.

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 84 per cent have both doses. 

