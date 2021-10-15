Nine new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A
Nine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases in the region has gone up, it's now at 49.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, nearly 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 84 per cent have both doses.
