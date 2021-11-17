Nine new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Nine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

Two new cases were added in the last 24 hours before the report was released. Seven cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 38.

Of the known active cases, 21 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. 17 are in Lanark.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.

In updated vaccination numbers, the health unit says the eligible population who have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is now at over 94 per cent. Nearly 92 percent are fully vaccinated.