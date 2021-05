Nine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.

The number of known active cases has stayed the same, it's still at 48.

We also have updated hospitalization numbers.

As of a May 6th, six people are in hospital with the virus. None of them are in the intensive care unit.

42 people are self-isolating.

The Town of Arnprior and the Township of Whitewater Region have the most active cases in the region with eight active cases each.