iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Nine new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Nine new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 59. 

In the latest case summary update, RCDHU says there are two people in the hospital with the virus. 

There are nine active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

Five are at schools, two are marked as community outbreaks, and two are marked as workplace outbreaks. 

12

Check out the latest Songs