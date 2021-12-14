Nine new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Nine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 45.
As of the latest case summary update, two people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.
There are nine active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
Five are marked as school outbreaks, two are marked as community outbreaks, and two are marked as workplace outbreaks.
