Nine new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

COVID-19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. 

Known active cases in the region is at 124. 

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released tomorrow. 

