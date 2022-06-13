Nine new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers in Renfrew County today.

On Friday, nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 44.

As of the latest case summary update, four people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, one at a hospital, and one at a retirement home.