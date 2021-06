The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting it's ninth COVID-19 related death in the region.

According to Ontario's website, the death is listed as a man in his 50's.

It comes as RCDHU reports two new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region stayed the same, it's at 23.

A case summary update is expected to be released today providing a look at hospitalizations and outbreaks in the region.