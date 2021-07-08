No Brockville Ribfest this year

Sad news for rib lovers in the City of Brockville.

Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Leeds and Grenville, Jane Fullarton says this year's Brockville Ribfest will not be happening.

"The board decided very early this year that this is not the year that we're going to be able to hold the festival this year in Hardy Park." Fullarton tells Bruce Wylie on MOVE 104.9FM.

Fullarton says the board also decided to forgo ribfest to allow residents the chance to support local restaurants to fill their need for ribs.

"Our local restaurants and food establishments have had such a tough go through the pandemic," Fullarton said. "Now that we can go out a little bit, we need to support local and not bring in kitchens from outside (the region). We all need to come together and help rebuild the local businesses as they are."

It is the second straight year that the Brockville Ribfest has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information can be found at Brockville Ribfest's website.