No Canada Day celebrations in Belleville

There will be no Canada Day celebrations in the City of Belleville.



The city says they are making the move due to the pandemic and the discovery of suspected remains of 215 indigenous children at a residential school in Kamloops, BC.



In a press release, the City of Belleville says it stands by those who don't want to celebrate.

"When we recognize Canada Day, it is important that we think about all aspects of our country’s history and that we listen to the voices of all those who have been impacted by our current institution," Chair of the City of Belleville's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Councillor Sean Kelly, said in the release. "While there is a lot to celebrate about the country we live in, there is also a lot of tragedy, pain and suffering that needs to be addressed. Whether you are celebrating July 1, taking time to reflect or mourning, we ask that you keep in mind all of the events that have led us to where we are today."



The city will lower the city hall flag to half-mast for the duration of July 1 in support of the victims.

