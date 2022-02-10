No injuries after heritage home catches fire in North Augusta

A fire in North Augusta has burned a heritage home.

Residents say it is the oldest building in the commuity built in 1860.

No one was hurt.

#GrenvilleOPP have been on scene assisting @AugustaFire for a structure fire, County Rd 15 & County Rd 6, right in North Augusta. All occupants/animals already out. No injuries.

Please avoid the area, will be closed for several hours. Detour using side roads.@ONFireMarshal ^dh pic.twitter.com/S3giDys8Xw — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 9, 2022

Pictures of the house fire currently happening in North Augusta. Sent to me from resident Bill Tenant:



“Most historic building in North Augusta, built in 1860…

Very sad, no one hurt thankfully.”@ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/X4fJpQBkXl — Nate Vandermeer (@NateCTV) February 9, 2022



