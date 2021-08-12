No injuries reported after chemical spill at McAdoos Lane

No injuries are being reported after a chemical spill at a building on McAdoos Lane.

Kingston Fire and Rescue first responded to a report of a hazmat incident just after 5:50 a.m. Thursday morning.

When crews arrived, they found a container had leaked approximately 100 litres of an "acid-like material".

Staff worked with management at the building to contain the spill and evacuate the building.

Kingston Fire and Rescue say the incident was contained to the building on site and that there was no risk to the public.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Kingston Police say they were called in to assist in the hazmat incident at around 7:05 a.m.

Police say one person was transported to hospital, but Kingston Fire and Rescue say there are no injuries from the spill.

KFR says a third party contractor has been sourced to clean-up the spill, and that crews remain on scene in a safety capacity.

An investigation is being conducted by the Ministry of Labour, with the assistance of Kingston Fire and Rescue, into the incident.

