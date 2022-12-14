No injuries reported from house fire in Smith Falls, Ont.
A house was completely lost during a major fire in Rideau Lakes Township. The incident took place on December 13th, 2022, shortly after 06:00 a.m. when members of the Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to assist the Rideau Lakes Fire Department with a fully engulfed house fire on County Road 42 just north of Delta.
Once at the scene, the OPP conducted traffic control while the fire department subdued the fire. Police say that there were no injuries reported however the home and all its contents are a total loss. The fire has been deemed not suspicious.
While the time the fire was active, and for several hours after County Road 42 was closed. The road has since been reopened.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
