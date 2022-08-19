No more overflows at Iroquois Beach, thanks to new upgrades
A project planned by the South Dundas parks and recreation committee will have long-term benefits for the community, preventing future overflows that have proved costly for the township.
Since the initial construction, waster water was meant to flow into a holding tank that gets regularly pumped out by a contractor for hire. This is already an expense to the township, however, increased usage has meant emergency pump outs on weekends and holidays. Not only does the municipality have to hire a contractor, but staff members have given up their holidays and weekends to clean up the aftermath of these overflows.
The parks and recreation committee says the pump-outs have become another added expense for the township and that a permanent solution was needed.
Construction of the sewer line began on July 25, connecting Adair Road to the main sewer line near Elizabeth Drive. The construction is set to take place over the course of two weeks, ringing in at a total of $75,000.
Additional boulders will also be installed in the Iroquois waterfront park, along with Duncan Park and Early Baker Park to help control vehicular traffic.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
