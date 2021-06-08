No new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

Seven new variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have been identified.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone down, it's now at 15.

Three people remain in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, none of them are on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 71 percent of the adult population has now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

