No new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

Only one known active case in the area. 

One person remains in hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, over 64 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 80 per cent have their first dose. 

 

