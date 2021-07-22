No new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
Only one known active case in the area.
One person remains in hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, over 64 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 80 per cent have their first dose.
No new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 21, 2021
1 active case. pic.twitter.com/7dUr0PLVo9
-
