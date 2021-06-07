No new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region over the weekend

Zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region over the weekend.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 19 as of Friday.

Three people are in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 68 percent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.



