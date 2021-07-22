iHeartRadio
No new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at five. 

As of the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health reported that one person is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region. 

