No new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
COVID-19 activity in the Ottawa Valley remains low.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.
The number of known active cases also remains at zero.
A new case summary update is expected to be released today.
