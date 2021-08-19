iHeartRadio
No new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Covid19

COVID-19 activity in the Ottawa Valley remains low. 

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the Renfrew County and District Health Unit. 

The number of known active cases also remains at zero. 

A new case summary update is expected to be released today. 

