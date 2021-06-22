iHeartRadio
No new cases of COVID-19 reported in LGL region

Covid19

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19. 

Known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 4. 

The health unit notes that 100% of the past week's cases (2) are variants of concern. 

No one is in hospital with the virus. 

Of the active cases, 3 are in Lanark West, and 1 is in UCLG West. 

