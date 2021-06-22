No new cases of COVID-19 reported in LGL region
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 4.
The health unit notes that 100% of the past week's cases (2) are variants of concern.
No one is in hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, 3 are in Lanark West, and 1 is in UCLG West.
