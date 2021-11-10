iHeartRadio
No new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County today.

The active case load in the region is at 6 with no on in hospital or I-C-U.

A COVID-19 case summary will be released tomorrow with updated numbers.

