No serious concerns on Halloween night: Brockville Police

Brockville Police badge

Brockville Police conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) program on Halloween. 

The police service says there were no criminal charges for impaired driving that night. 

A total of five drivers were issued warnings for various Highway Traffic Act offences. 

Police say no serious concerns related to halloween were reported to the service. 

