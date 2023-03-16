No stolen items reported from break and enter in Madawaska Valley Tsp.

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe says an investigation is ongoing after on March 11th, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., members of the OPP responded to a break-and-enter call for service at a residence on Drohan Street in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Police say the resident had been entered, however, nothing was reportedly stolen by the intruder and there were no damages reported to police in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613-757-2600, or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray