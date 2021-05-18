No threat to public after stabbing on Garden St.

Brockville Police responded to a stabbing on Garden St. between James St. and Pearl St. on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened at around 9 p.m.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, had several wounds to his hands and was transported to Brockville General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two suspects reportedly ran into a residence on Garden St. but police were not able to locate them.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 ext. 0 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).