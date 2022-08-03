Noise complaint leads to impaired driving charge
L&A County OPP have charged a driver with impaired driving after a noise complaint in Deseronto.
On August 3, 2022, officers received reports of a noise complaint in the early hours of the morning. A man was located shortly after operating an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and an approved screening device was administered.
The driver blew over the legal limit and was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.
As a result, Ahtonwa Doreen, 26 years old, of Tyendinaga First Nation, was charged with:
- operation while impaired - alcohol
- operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus
Doreen was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on August 30, 2022.
His license was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven.
-
Three drivers charged with impaired driving in Embrun, Ont.The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged three drivers with impaired driving between the weekend of July 25 to August 1, 2022.
-
Stolen vehicle recovered in Quinte WestOfficers from the Quinte West Detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged a man following a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls.
-
36-year-old facing 8 charges after long weekendA 36-year-old male from Madoc is now facing 8 charges after Central Hastings OPP responded to a report of a domestic dispute.
-
Public mischief charge laid after false carjacking reportThe Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man after he filed a false carjacking report.
-
Two motorcycle crashes in same day serves as a warning for ridersThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police recently investigated two separate motorcycle crashes on the same day.
-
Missing 59-year-old Kingston individual located safelyKingston Police have located a missing 59-year-old individual safely.
-
Nearly 470,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Leeds, GrenvilleThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has released its monthly vaccine report, where it found nearly 470,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region.
-
Music on Union: Peace and Fair Pay in Troubled TimesWith the launch of its second season, Sounds of Peace, Music on Union is echoing poet Kahlil Gibran—"Music… opens the secret of life-bringing peace’.
-
Home on the Farm Quilt Show & Tea Room August 19-20The 2022 International Plowing Match Quilt Committee is busy preparing for the Home on the Farm Quilt Show & Tea Room to be held on August 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and August 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the W.B. George Centre in Kemptville.