Noise complaint leads to impaired driving charge

L&A County OPP have charged a driver with impaired driving after a noise complaint in Deseronto.

On August 3, 2022, officers received reports of a noise complaint in the early hours of the morning. A man was located shortly after operating an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and an approved screening device was administered.

The driver blew over the legal limit and was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result, Ahtonwa Doreen, 26 years old, of Tyendinaga First Nation, was charged with:

operation while impaired - alcohol

operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

Doreen was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on August 30, 2022.

His license was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven.