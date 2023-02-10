Nominate a Rideau Lakes business for local recognition award

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Business Recognition Award in the Township of Rideau Lakes. Each year, the Township calls for nominations of local businesses located in the area of Rideau Lakes, as a way to recognize and celebrate the hard-working business owners and entrepreneurs that provide employment and service in the community.

This year, the program welcomes G. Tackaberry & Sons Construction Co. Ltd. as a new sponsor. "We are so pleased to have Tackaberry on board this year to help celebrate the important contribution of local businesses to the community," Mayor Arie Hoogenboom remarked.

The deadline for nominations is March 3rd, 2023. Once that date passes, a panel of judges will assess the nominations and select the winners. There are three categories that a business could win an award in. Those categories are the Business of the Year Award, the Business Innovation Award, and the Young Entrepreneur Award. The final award is for an entrepreneur under the age of 35. While the category for Business Innovation was broadened last year in an effort to recognize customer service excellence in Rideau Lakes.

Winners will be celebrated at the annual Business Awards Breakfast, scheduled to take place on Friday, April 14th, 2023 at the Newboro Community Hall. Nomination can be made online here: https://www.rideaulakes.ca/grow/economic-development/business-recognition-program

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray