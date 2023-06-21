Nominate a vet for Ontario SPCA's Veterinary Appreciation Contest
Pet owner are being asked to show a local veterinary team some love for keeping their furry friends happy and healthy by nominating them in the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society's Veterinary Appreciation Contest.
Hosted in partnership with participating SPCA and humane society locations across the province, the Ontario SPCA is hosting its Veterinary Appreciation Contest from June 19th to 30th. To help say thank you to veterinary teams, nominate your pet's veterinary clinic and encourage family and friends to vote in support. The veterinary clinic with the most votes will receive a plaque and a complimentary lunch for their staff.
"Anyone with a furry family member knows the love and joy animals give, which is why we need to thank the veterinary professionals that help our animals live long and happy lives," says Carol Boudreau, Interim Manager of Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. "We encourage anyone with a pet to take the time to recognize their local veterinary professionals and show them appreciation for the work they do to care for our special animal friends."
To learn more or nominate your veterinary clinic, visit vetappreciation.ca
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
