Nominations announced for Front of Yonge's Business of the Year Awards

Front of Yonge Township has announced its nominations for its first annual Business of the Year Awards.

There are two categories for the awards, Business of the Year and New Business of the Year.

The nominees for the Business of the Year are as follows:

Leading Edge Overhead Doors (Chris Birt)

Skyward Active Health (Shannon Morrison)

Xtreme Lawn Care (Wayne Trickey)

The New Business of the Year award is given to businesses that launched in the past 1 to 5 years. This year's nominees are the following:

Blackwood Guitars (Ted Brown)

Drawbridge Hair Salon (Diana Drawbridge)

Mallorytown Freshmart (Sam Sidhu)

Mallorytown Pharmacy (Mayur Vadher)

VB Bookkeeping and Tax Services (Vanessa Blenkharn)

"Small businesses are vital to the success of our community; we are excited to recognize local businesses through these awards. Thank you to the residents who took the time to submit a nomination."

Township of Front of Yonge Mayor Roger Haley said in a press release.

Winners of the awards will be announced at an Awards Breakfast.

The breakfast will be held on April 13 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Mallorytown Legion.

Tickets are $10. They can be reserved by calling 613-923-2251 or emailing admin@frontofyonge.com. The event is open for everyone and pre-registration to the event is required.