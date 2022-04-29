Nominations for 2022 Municipal Election open May 2

The nomination period for the 2022 Municipal Election in the City of Brockville is set to open May 2.

Nominations will be open until August 19, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Appointments need to be booked with the city in order to file a nomination. They will take place in person at the City of Brockville's Clerk's Office on the first floor of city hall.

Office hours for the Clerk's Office are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m between May 2 and August 18, 2022 as well as August 19, 2022 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The following forms need to be brought in along with the applicable fee.

Form 1 - Nomination Paper with applicable filing fee

($200 Head of Council; $100 Councillor)

Form 2 - Endorsement of Nomination (25 signatures)

Form BR02 - Consent to Release Personal Information

Form EL14 - Candidate's Declaration - Proper Use of Voters' List

Form EL18A - Declaration of Qualifications

Form BR31C - Notice of Penalties

One (1) piece of government-issued ID (photo ID is preferred but not required);

If government-issued ID does not display your qualifying address, please bring proof of the qualifying address (i.e. lease, City of Brockville tax or water bill).

More information can be found at the City of Brockville's website.