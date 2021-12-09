Nominations for honorary diplomas at St. Lawrence College now open

St. Lawrence College is accepting nominations from the public for honorary diplomas at spring convocation ceremonies in Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall.

The honorary diplomas are given to those who "demonstrate incredible community engagement, leadership, innovation, and integrity"

The 2021 recipients were Community Lead and Activist, Cathy Cleary, for Kingston; CEO of Ross Video, David Ross, for Brockville; and President of The Hub for Beyond 21 Foundation, Patricia Humphries, for Cornwall.

"It's a great honour to recognize the people who make a positive impact, either through their work, volunteer efforts, or creative pursuits in this way at our Convocation ceremonies," said SLC President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt in a press release.

"People from all walks of life have inspirational stories to share, and to profile such leaders with our new graduates is how we continue to connect them and the College to the communities we share."

Nominations for 2022 will remain open for consideration until January 31st.

They can be done online at the college's website.